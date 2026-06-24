7th-century BC Assyrian stele unearthed at Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has uncovered a new Assyrian stele at the Bab Shams site in northern Nineveh province, a discovery that adds to growing evidence of the city’s historical depth, the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage reported on Wednesday.

Ali Obaid Shalgham, head of the Board, confirmed that the artifact dates back to the 7th century BC.

Bab Shams, also known as Bab Shamshi, forms part of the ancient defensive system of Nineveh, once the capital of the Assyrian Empire. The gate ranks among 17 fortified entrances that once defined the city’s walls.

Located on the eastern edge of the ancient city, on the left bank of modern-day Mosul, Bab Shams served as a key access point in antiquity. It was dedicated to Shamash, the Mesopotamian sun and justice deity, and functioned as a principal entry route for royal processions and trading caravans arriving from eastern corridors. Stone stelae and carved inscriptions were commonly installed at Assyrian city gates, documenting royal decrees and military campaigns.

Read more: 150,000 archaeological sites, 556 tourists: Iraq's oil economy explains the gap