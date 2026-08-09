Dollar slips in Baghdad, gains in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading mixed in Iraq, hovering around 152,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 152,100 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 152,200 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 152,500 dinars and bought it at 151,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 152,200 dinars and buying prices at 151,150 dinars.