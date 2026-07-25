1M+ pilgrims enter Iraq ahead of Arbaeen

Shafaq News- Baghdad

More than 1.27 million foreign religious visitors entered Iraq between the start of Muharram on June 16 and Friday, nearly one-third of last year’s final Arbaeen total, Security Media Cell chief Lieutenant General Saad Maan reported.

In 2025, over 4.1 million foreign pilgrims from 140 countries entered Iraq for Arbaeen, while total attendance in Karbala exceeded 21 million, including domestic visitors, according to government figures.

The figure covers religious visits during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, when millions travel to Karbala to commemorate Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and third Shia Imam, including Ashura and preparations for Arbaeen, which falls 40 days after Ashura and marks the end of the mourning period for Imam Hussein, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

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