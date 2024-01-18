. U.S. Launches News Strikes on Houthis in Yemen

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed on Wednesday that it struck 14 Houthi missiles loaded for launch from Yemen, marking the fourth consecutive day of American strikes in the region.

"On Jan. 17 at approximately 11:59 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes on 14 Iran-backed Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The Command considered the Houthi missiles "an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region and could have been fired at any time, prompting U.S. forces to exercise their inherent right and obligation to defend themselves."

"The actions by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists continue to endanger international mariners and disrupt the commercial shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea and adjacent waterways," said General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander. "We will continue to take actions to protect the lives of innocent mariners, and we will always protect our people."

Attacks by the Iran-allied Houthi on vessels since November have disrupted trade routes between Asia and Europe, raising concerns among major powers.