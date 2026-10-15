Shafaq News- Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized US President Donald Trump's diesel supply deal with Russia, accusing Washington of favoring Moscow as Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure continue.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Zelenskyy appealed for US support and questioned whether Trump was honoring the neutral stance he has claimed in his efforts to end the war.

"It's painful when President Trump chooses one side, not our side," Zelenskyy said, challenging the advice reaching the US president. "I think his advisers are wrong. I don't know who is pushing him. This is not the right side of history."

His criticism followed Trump's disclosure of an arrangement with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the immediate supply of more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel. Trump described the deal as a way to increase supplies to the international market rather than deliver fuel directly to the United States, arguing that the additional supply would help lower energy prices.

Despite his criticism of Washington, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had backed an energy ceasefire to ease tensions, though he described the limited truce as "the worst version of peace."

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had refrained from striking energy facilities for three days, including by withholding retaliatory attacks, while Moscow continued to target Ukrainian infrastructure. He further alleged that a Russian overnight assault on energy and critical infrastructure had left at least 600,000 people without electricity.