Zelenskyy: Ukraine downs 200 Russian drones in New Year attack

Ukraine shot down around 200 drones Russia launched overnight into New Year's Day, targeting energy infrastructure across seven regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Zelenskyy called for urgent delivery of air defense systems, as strikes that continue through holidays require “uninterrupted military aid.”

Ukraine expects equipment agreed with the United States in late December to arrive on time, Zelenskyy added, without providing details of the agreement.

Both sides have repeatedly targeted energy infrastructure throughout the war, particularly during winter months. Ukraine relies heavily on Western-supplied air defense systems to intercept missiles and drones.