Zelenskiy invites foreign volunteers to fight in Ukraine
Category: World
Date: 2022-02-27T13:24:01+0000
Shafaq News/ Ukraine is establishing a foreign "international" legion for volunteers from abroad, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
"This will be the key evidence of your support for our country," Zelenskiy said in a statement.
Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba tweeted from his official handle that foreigners willing to join the volunteer army in defending Ukraine must contact diplomatic missions of Ukraine in their respective countries.
"Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too," he tweeted.
The tweet was shared by the official handle of the Ukrainian government.