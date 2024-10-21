Yair Netanyahu calls for probe into alleged coup in Israel after espionage accusations

Shafaq News/ Following accusations that seven Israelis were spying for Iran, Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called on Monday for the formation of an investigative team to examine entities allegedly orchestrating a coup and civil rebellion in Israel.

Yair Netanyahu stated, "In light of the undeniable truth and clear evidence that Iran is deploying agents of chaos and paying vast sums to create government instability and topple a democratically elected government, it is time to form an investigation team. They must thoroughly examine all the prominent figures leading this coup and civil rebellion, including politicians, media workers, security personnel, and anyone found serving a foreign government and disloyal to the State of Israel."

He added, "We should also scrutinize all propaganda offices involved in incitement campaigns, their funding sources and the financial backing of recently emerged associations and organizations that seem to serve the interests of the state's enemies."

Yair Netanyahu questioned, "If Iran is paying $1,000 for graffiti that says 'Bibi is a traitor,' how much are they paying for the entire campaign? It's time to stop the superficial discussions and courageously confront the depth of the truth. We must fully understand who is serving whom and bring them to justice! There are shameless and irresponsible traitors, and their betrayal is costing us lives!"

Seven Israeli citizens have been arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran for up to two years, allegedly carrying out hundreds of tasks on behalf of the Islamic Republic, Israeli prosecutors said on Monday.

"one of the most severe cases we’ve ever investigated." The Times of Israel quoted Chief Superintendent Yaron Binyamin, head of the Lahav 433 serious crimes unit of the Israel Police, as saying.

The suspects, all residents of Haifa and northern Israel who emigrated from Azerbaijan, include a soldier who deserted the military and two minors aged 16-17.

According to the Times of Israel, they are accused of completing approximately 600 missions during their espionage activities, according to Israeli officials.

The group is accused of providing Iranian agents with intelligence on Israeli military bases, including the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, as well as the Nevatim and Ramat David air bases. Several of these locations have been targeted in missile strikes by Iran and Hezbollah during the ongoing conflict.

In addition to military installations, the suspects allegedly scouted Iron Dome batteries, ports, and critical energy infrastructure, including the Hadera power plant. Prosecutors said the group received maps of strategic sites from their Iranian handlers, including the Golani training base, which was hit in a deadly drone attack earlier this month.

The suspects reportedly sent detailed reports to their Iranian contacts following projectile impacts during Iran's April attack on Israel, information that could enhance Iran's precision in future strikes.

In exchange for their espionage activities, the Times of Israel said that the group allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars, some of which was paid in cryptocurrency and some in cash, delivered by Russian tourists. They also acquired advanced equipment specifically for their missions, under the guidance of Iranian agents, authorities said.

Beyond intelligence-gathering, the suspects are accused of collecting information on several Israeli citizens, including a senior security figure whose identity has not been disclosed.