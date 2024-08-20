X removes Egyptian journalist Bassem Youssef's account

Shafaq News/ The social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) has deleted the account of Egyptian journalist Bassem Youssef, without officially specifying the reason for the action.

The news quickly circulated among users on the platform, where some speculated that the account's removal might be linked to Youssef's strong support for Palestine and Gaza.

This speculation has sparked criticism of X, with many arguing that freedom of expression should be protected and not infringed upon.

Amid ongoing airstrikes on Gaza, social media companies have been accused of double standards and suppressing free speech in favor of Israel. These allegations include the closure of accounts that shared images and videos documenting the daily suffering of Palestinians.

Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X have reportedly deleted millions of posts related to the situation in Gaza, citing content regulations and issuing warnings against material they deem to incite hatred or violence, often enforced through algorithms.