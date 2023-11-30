World Meteorological Organization: 2023 - the hottest year on record

Shafaq News / The World Meteorological Organization stated on Thursday that the year 2023 has been the hottest on record and cautioned against an increase in floods, forest fires, melting ice rivers, and heatwaves in the future.

The United Nations-affiliated organization warned that this year's average temperatures rose by about 1.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, just shy of a mere tenth of a degree from the targeted limit set by the end of the century as stipulated under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Regarding this, the Secretary-General of the organization, Petteri Taalas, mentioned, "The earlier appearance of the La Niña phenomenon this year (a climate event characterized by increased Pacific Ocean temperatures) could elevate next year's average temperatures beyond the targeted maximum of 1.5 degrees set in Paris."

Taalas added, "It is practically certain that we will reach that 1.5-degree mark within the next four years, at least temporarily, and in the coming decade, we will be there (at this level) one way or another, on a sustained basis."

The organization concluded that the main benchmark for the Paris Agreement's goal would be whether the 1.5-degree increase would persist over 30 years, not just for a single year, but others argue that the world needs more clarity on this matter.