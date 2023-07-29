Wildfires Engulf Greek Island of Rhodes Amidst Severe Heat Wave

Shafaq News/ As the picturesque Greek island of Rhodes cautiously welcomes back tourists, it does so amidst a scene of desolation - empty beaches framed by charred trees and scorched terrain, remnants of the harrowing forest fires that ravaged the region. Triggered by an unrelenting heat wave that gripped the nation, the fires necessitated a large-scale evacuation of residents and holidaymakers, leaving behind a landscape scarred by destruction.

Over a relentless week, flames relentlessly spread through the island's forests, posing a formidable challenge for locals and visitors, who valiantly united to combat the raging coastal resort fires. Despite their tireless efforts, the damage inflicted has been extensive and irrevocable.

The calamity also severely harmed an inland nature reserve, adding to the already grave impact on the island's ecological wealth. While assurances of state support have been extended, the recovery process is expected to be protracted and arduous.

Tragically, the wildfires claimed the lives of five individuals, including two heroic firefighting pilots who bravely battled to contain the inferno. The heat wave's unyielding grip, with temperatures soaring to a scorching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), further compounded the dire situation.

Experts and climate scientists attribute the intensification and frequency of such heat waves to the relentless impacts of climate change.

This year has also been marked by the natural and cyclical El Niño phenomenon, responsible for the warming of the Pacific Ocean, amplifying the occurrence of extreme weather patterns worldwide.

Remarkably, the Mediterranean region, spanning from Spain to Turkey to North Africa, is grappling with unprecedented heat records during the summer, with July witnessing the highest global temperatures. 2023 is poised to become one of the hottest years on record, underscoring the urgency of addressing the unfolding climate crisis.