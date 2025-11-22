White House warns Kyiv: Accept deal or keep fighting

Shafaq News – Washington

The White House is pressuring Ukraine to accept a new US peace proposal by November 27 or risk losing American support, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

Sources told the Post that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll presented President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a version of the 28-point framework drafted by President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in coordination with Russian Envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

The proposal includes significant concessions for Kyiv, including reducing the size of Ukraine’s army and ceding territory not taken by Russian forces.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said Zelenskyy “will have to like it,” adding that if he does not, “then they should just keep fighting.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his security council the US plan could form “the basis for a final peace settlement,” though he said Washington has not yet discussed the details with Moscow.

