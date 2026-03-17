White House: Trump says ‘all options’ on table as Iran attacks plunge 95%

Shafaq News- Washington

US military operations against Iran remain underway, a White House official told Shafaq News, saying Washington retains “all options” as tensions with Tehran intensify.

The official noted that President Donald Trump remains prepared to escalate if necessary but added, “For now, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated, and the terrorist Iranian regime is getting absolutely crushed.”

According to the official, the campaign has sharply reduced Iran’s operational capacity, with drone attacks declining by about 95% and ballistic missile launches dropping by roughly 90%, while Iranian naval forces have been largely neutralized and Tehran-aligned armed groups across the region have mounted only limited resistance.

The escalation began on Feb. 28, when joint US and Israeli strikes targeted Iranian sites, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, after which Iran launched retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.