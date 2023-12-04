White House: Funding deadline looms for weapons deliveries to Ukraine

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the White House alerted Congress that crucial weapons and equipment shipments to Ukraine will cease if new funding is not approved before the year's end.

White House Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, emphasized that the resources to procure additional weaponry for Ukraine will be depleted without congressional action.

Young's letter to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and other congressional leaders declared, "There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time."

Young stressed that cutting off the supply of U.S. weapons and equipment could severely compromise Ukraine's military capabilities on the battlefield, increasing the risk of Russian military successes. She emphasized the repercussions, noting that the U.S. has already exhausted funds allocated to support Ukraine's economy, and a collapse of the Ukrainian economy would leave them unable to sustain their fight against Russian aggression.

The letter brought attention to exceptional assistance exceeding $100 billion, initially requested by U.S. President Joe Biden on October 20. This funding addresses pressing needs, including support for Israel, aiding Ukraine, countering China, and responding to migration challenges at the southern border.

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, the United States has been a primary contributor of aid to Ukraine, encompassing military, financial, and humanitarian assistance. The military aid, exceeding $75 billion, has played a pivotal role in Ukraine's defense, featuring weaponry such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

Financial aid, totaling over $44 billion from the United States and additional European Union pledges, has been essential in sustaining Ukraine's economy and supporting government services. The humanitarian aid, amounting to billions of dollars, has relieved millions of displaced Ukrainians.

Despite the extensive aid, the commitment faces challenges from some Republican lawmakers, introducing uncertainty about the continuity of support.