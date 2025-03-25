Washington sanctions Iran intel over FBI case

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the United States announced sanctions on three Iranian intelligence officers linked to the disappearance and probable death of former FBI agent Robert Levinson.

The action, taken by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in coordination with the FBI, was implemented under Executive Order 14078, which targets "individuals responsible for hostage-taking and wrongful detention, including by foreign state actors."

According to the US Department of the Treasury, the designated individuals—Reza Amiri Moqadam, Gholamhossein Mohammadnia, and Taqi Daneshvar—are affiliated with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) and are allegedly involved in Levinson’s abduction, detention, and subsequent concealment of information related to the case.

MOIS was previously designated under the same executive order in 2023 for its role in the detention of US citizens, including Levinson, with the authorization of senior Iranian officials. The Treasury noted that the three individuals acted on behalf of the ministry.

The Department of State continues to offer a reward of up to $20 million for information leading to Levinson’s recovery or the identification of those involved in his disappearance.

Earlier, the Treasury imposed sanctions on Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and several Hong Kong-flagged vessels linked to oil exports in a "Shadow Fleet" used to evade sanctions on Iranian oil exports, in addition to a private Chinese "teapot" refinery and entities accused of facilitating Iranian oil sales.

The US and its allies have voiced concern over Iran’s uranium enrichment nearing weapons-grade levels, despite Tehran’s claims of peaceful intent. The issue escalated after US President Donald Trump revived his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran.