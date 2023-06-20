War in Sudan Displaces Over 2.5 Million, Darfur Streets Filled with Corpses: UN

Shafaq News/ The United Nations announced on Tuesday that the ongoing war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has displaced more than 2.5 million citizens. At the same time, the streets of Darfur are littered with corpses.

The clashes between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's army and General Muhammad Hamdan Daglo's RSF have claimed the lives of over two thousand people, according to estimates that experts believe to be significantly lower than the actual toll, as reported by Agence France Presse.

While calm currently prevails in the capital, Khartoum, the city most affected by the war, Al Junaynah, located in the Darfur region, paints a grim picture. Deserted streets are filled with corpses, and shops have been looted.

In an audio message posted on social media, General Daglo, also known as "Hemedti," acknowledged that the conflict between tribal groups in Al Junaynah led to his forces refraining from interference.

Daglo confirmed having information regarding the arming operations carried out by Army Intelligence and aimed at fueling discord among different parties in the state.

Residents of Al Junaynah have been fleeing on foot for days, forming long lines as they carry whatever possessions they can, hoping to reach Chad, situated 20 kilometers to the west—those escaping the battlefield report being shot at and subjected to multiple searches.

According to Doctors Without Borders, approximately 15,000 Sudanese, including nearly 900 wounded individuals, have fled to Adreh in Chad, facing a barrage of gunfire from the army, RSF, tribal fighters, and armed civilians.

"Violence has intensified, and people live in constant fear of being targeted," said Konstantinos Psikakos, MSF coordinator, upon his return from Adreh.

The United Nations confirms that over 150,000 Sudanese refugees are now in Chad. The conflict has taken on an ethnic dimension, with attacks targeting identities, as warned by the United Nations, African Union, and IGAD. The UN also highlights the possibility of crimes against humanity.

Across Sudan, the number of internally displaced people has reached two million, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The International Organization for Migration reports that over half a million Sudanese refugees have fled to neighboring countries.

During a meeting held in Geneva, the international community pledged $1.5 billion in aid, covering only half of the estimated requirements of humanitarian organizations.

Over half of Sudan's population, around 25 million people, depend on humanitarian assistance to survive in a country sinking into unprecedented destruction and violence, states the United Nations.

"The level of funding in Sudan is shameful," expressed Alexander Kjerome of the Danish Refugee Council, comparing the situation to Ukraine, where 68 percent of the required funds were available two months into the war.

On the ground, air raids and artillery shelling have ceased in the capital since Sunday morning. Millions of residents endure high temperatures without electricity and often without water.

Following several violated truces, the current ceasefire is set to end tomorrow morning. The International Committee of the Red Cross condemned the breach of the truce, which prevented the transfer of wounded RSF soldiers to the army.

General Dagalo accused the army of constant ceasefire violations. In contrast, the army accused the RSF of violating the truce and causing the death of 15 civilians, and injuring dozens in Tawila, Darfur. A medical source confirmed the casualties resulted from an attack by the RSF.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that Sudan could quickly descend into chaos, destabilizing security in the entire region. The onset of the rainy season increases the risk of disease outbreaks.

The International Committee of the Red Cross expressed concerns about waste accumulation and corpses rotting under the scorching sun. Many people are forced to drink unsafe water directly from the Nile or other sources.