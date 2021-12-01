WHO advises unvaccinated people over 60 to postpone travel

Shafaq News/ The World Health Organization (WHO) said that people over 60 who are not vaccinated or have not previously had COVID-19 should postpone traveling "to areas with community transmission.”

WHO named Omicron a variant of concern , and more than 50 countries issued travel restrictions.

Although the Organization has criticized such "blanket bans" from countries, it said that "persons who have not been fully vaccinated or do not have proof of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and are at increased risk of developing severe disease and dying, including people 60 years of age or older or those with comorbidities that present increased risk of severe COVID-19, should be advised to postpone travel to areas with community transmission."

According to the WHO, even other travelers should "remain vigilant for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, to get vaccinated when it is their turn, and to adhere to public health and social measures at all times and regardless of vaccination status."

The WHO recommended that each nation assess its own risk and implement measures, saying, “all measures should be commensurate with the risk, time-limited and applied with respect to travellers' dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms."