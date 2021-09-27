Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

WHO Seeks to Revive Stalled Inquiry Into Origins of Covid-19 With New Team

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-27T09:36:29+0000
WHO Seeks to Revive Stalled Inquiry Into Origins of Covid-19 With New Team
Shafaq News / The World Health Organization is reviving its stalled investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 virus as agency officials warn that time is running out to determine how the pandemic that has killed more than 4.7 million people world-wide began.

A new team of about 20 scientists—including specialists in laboratory safety and biosecurity and geneticists and animal-disease experts versed in how viruses spill over from nature—is being assembled with a mandate to hunt for new evidence in China and elsewhere.

Washington and its allies have been urging the WHO, the United Nations’ public-health arm, to push ahead with a probe. China has resisted, arguing that any new inquiry should focus on other countries, including the U.S.

The possibilities that the new team is charged with examining include whether the Covid-19 virus could have emerged from a lab, according to WHO officials, a hypothesis that has especially angered China.

The new effort comes months after another WHO-led inquiry visited Wuhan, the Chinese city that was the site of the first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak in December 2019. In a final report, the team said the data provided by Chinese scientists during the mission was insufficient to answer the critical questions of when, where and how the virus began spreading.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

related

World can bring pandemic under control within months, WHO chief

Date: 2021-04-20 13:54:21
World can bring pandemic under control within months, WHO chief

WHO faces potential shake up

Date: 2021-05-31 13:07:20
WHO faces potential shake up

WHO: New record for daily infections in the world

Date: 2020-09-14 06:15:59
WHO: New record for daily infections in the world

Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

Date: 2021-07-10 09:55:54
Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

Sanofi, GSK to supply vaccine doses to WHO-backed alliance

Date: 2020-10-28 10:57:58
Sanofi, GSK to supply vaccine doses to WHO-backed alliance

World in early stages of third wave, cautions WHO chief

Date: 2021-07-14 18:26:15
World in early stages of third wave, cautions WHO chief

WHO recommends against f Remdesivir for COVID-19 patients

Date: 2020-11-20 06:47:07
WHO recommends against f Remdesivir for COVID-19 patients

Autocratic regimes obscure COVID-19's actual mortality counts, international study suggests

Date: 2021-08-08 18:37:07
Autocratic regimes obscure COVID-19's actual mortality counts, international study suggests