WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into a pandemic

Shafaq News/ The World Health Organization (WHO) said it doesn't expect Monkeypox to turn into another pandemic, but "there are still many unknowns about the disease."

"it was critical to emphasize that the vast majority of cases being seen in dozens of countries globally are in gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men so that scientists can further study the issue. She urged those at risk to be careful." WHO's Dr. Rosamund Lewis said.

"we are not concerned about a global pandemic… However, we are concerned that individuals may acquire this infection through high-risk exposure if they don't have the information they need to protect themselves." She added.

Lewis said it's unknown whether Monkeypox is being transmitted by sex or just the close contact between people engaging in sexual activity and described the threat to the general population as "low."

Lewis said it was also uncertain how much immunity people who were previously vaccinated against smallpox might still have since that was at least more than four decades ago.

Yesterday, WHO said that Monkeypox represents a "moderate risk" to public health after reported cases in countries.

"Since 13 May 2022, monkeypox has been reported to WHO from 23 Member States that are not endemic for monkeypox virus, across four WHO regions." The Organization said.

"As of 26 May, 257 laboratory-confirmed cases and around 120 suspected cases have been reported to WHO. No deaths have been reported." WHO reported.

"The public health risk could become high if this virus exploits the opportunity to establish itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups at higher risk of severe diseases such as young children and immunosuppressed persons."

Most of the cases reported have been detected in the UK, Spain, Canada, and Portugal.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

It is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding. The incubation period of Monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days. Source: The Associated Press