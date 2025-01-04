WHO: 7% of Gaza's population killed or injured in Israeli war

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the World Health Organization's (WHO) representative in the Palestinian territories, Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, stated that approximately 7% of Gaza's population has been killed or injured due to the Israeli war on the strip.

“More than 25% of the estimated 105,000 injured Palestinians have sustained life-altering injuries, necessitating extensive rehabilitation efforts and lifelong medical technological assistance.”

Peeperkorn highlighted the “slow pace” of medical evacuations, noting that “over 12,000 individuals need to be transported out of Gaza for treatment. At the current pace, evacuating these individuals—including thousands of children—could take between 5-10 years.”

Demographic Impact

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) indicated a 6% decline in Gaza's population. PCBS head, Ola Awad, described the situation as "genocide," highlighting the displacement of around 100,000 people since Oct. 7, 2023.

“Among the dead are over 18,000 children, 11,000 women, and approximately 11,000 missing individuals.”

Awad further revealed that “Gaza’s population has decreased by approximately 160,000 individuals, now standing at 2.1 million. Among Gaza's residents, over one million are children under 18, representing 47% of the population.”

The broader Palestinian population is estimated at 5.5 million, with 3.4 million residing in the West Bank and 2.1 million in Gaza. Globally, the Palestinian population is projected to reach 14.9 million by the end of 2024, with half living outside Palestine. This includes 7.6 million in the diaspora, predominantly in Arab countries, and 1.8 million in the 1948 territories (modern-day Israel).

Education System Devastated

The Palestinian Ministry of Education announced that “the Israeli military has killed approximately 13,000 students in Gaza and the West Bank, and injured over 21,000 others since the war began. 788,000 students in Gaza have been deprived of their education.”

Regarding educational staff, the ministry stated that "630 were killed, 3,865 were injured, and 185 were arrested in the West Bank," noting that “425 government schools, universities, and affiliated buildings, along with 65 UNRWA schools, have been bombed and vandalized, resulting in severe damage to 171 and complete destruction of 77.”