“Vague” and “less than forthcoming”: New details on businesswoman linked to pager explosions

Shafaq News / A former boyfriend of the Hungarian businesswoman linked to the coordinated “pager” explosions in Lebanon revealed new details about her life.

Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono, the CEO of the supplier company “BAC,” as she indicated on her LinkedIn profile, has been described as “vague” about the nature of her work, according to a report by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

Cristiana’s name gained media attention after it was announced that the communication devices (pagers) used in the explosions on Tuesday were manufactured by the Budapest-based company BAC.

Thousands of pager devices and hundreds of ICOM V82 devices exploded across several regions in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing 32 people and injuring more than 3,450 others. Most of the casualties were Hezbollah members.

Cristiana’s Mystery

Despite reports from the New York Times suggesting that the company was part of a complex network of fake Israeli intelligence companies (Mossad), Arcidiacono denied any knowledge of the conspiracy.

‘I don't make the beepers. I'm just the intermediary. I think you have misunderstood,’ she told a reporter.

However, her former boyfriend described her as “less than forthcoming on business matters,” according to Daily Mail. He stated, “Whenever I asked about what her business involved, she would never actually say what she was doing, she would just say ‘trading as usual,’ it was always a bit vague.”

Ongoing Investigation

The Taiwanese company “Gold Apollo” has denied manufacturing the pagers, stating that the devices were produced by the Hungarian firm BAC, which holds a license to use the “Gold Apollo” brand.

In turn, the Taiwanese government announced an investigation into the incident, with police conducting multiple visits to Hsu Ching-kuang, the head of Gold Apollo, at his modest office in New Taipei City.