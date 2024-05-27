Unprecedented escalation at Rafah Crossing: Egyptian soldiers fire at Israeli troops

Shafaq News / On Monday, an "unprecedented" exchange of fire erupted between Egyptian soldiers and the Israeli army at the Rafah border crossing, Israeli media reported.

Israeli Channel 14 stated that "Egyptian soldiers fired at Israeli soldiers at the Rafah crossing without causing any injuries."

In response, Israeli forces fired warning shots, according to Israeli media, which noted that "the incident occurs amid heightened tensions with Egypt and could have significant political repercussions."

Al-Jazeera reported that "Israeli military censorship removed news about the incident."

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli attack in Rafah on Monday, which reportedly caused a fire in a camp in the southern city and, according to Palestinian reports, resulted in dozens of deaths.

The Israeli army confirmed, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, that it had conducted a raid in the Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah. However, details of the attack are still under review.

This attack occurred on the 233rd day of ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza, exacerbating severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and fuel. Furthermore, the number of operational hospitals and medical centers continues to dwindle.

The Israeli offensive has so far resulted in approximately 36,500 deaths and over 80,600 injuries, primarily children and women, with more than 10,000 people still missing beneath the rubble caused by continuous bombing across the Gaza Strip.