United States to remove all sanctions on Iran's oil exports and shipping, official says

Shafaq News/ the chief of staff of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, said on Wednesday the United States had agreed to remove all sanctions on Iran's oil exports and shipping.

Mahmoud Vaezi declared that some of the sanctions which were imposed on individuals of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’ office will also be lifted.

In total he said the US has agreed to lift 1,040 sanctions.

Vaezi reflected Rouhani’s upbeat assessment that saw the president claim in May that Vienna talks had reached what he called “agreement in principle.” The chief of staff said Wednesday the US was willing to remove “all insurance, oil and shipping sanctions that were imposed by Trump.”

As well as ending “about 1,040 Trump-era sanctions,” Vaezi said Washington was ready to “lift some sanctions on individuals and members of the supreme leader's inner circle." This may refer, among others, to Raisi.

According to IRNA; Reports emerging from the talks − which formally include remaining JCPOA signatories China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia and the UK, and indirectly a US delegation – suggest there are difficulties both over deciding which US sanctions are ruled out by the JCPOA and how Iran can bring back within JCPOA limits its modified nuclear program, which it has expanded since 2019.