Ukraine truce: EU urges steps toward enduring peace

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the European Commission expressed hope that the Easter truce in Ukraine could pave the way toward a lasting ceasefire.

European Commission Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Anitta Hipper stated, "Russia has a track record as an aggressor, so first we need to see any actual halt of the aggression and clear deeds for a lasting ceasefire."

She added that the European Union would continue to support Ukraine.

Earlier, the Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a unilateral Easter ceasefire to begin at 18:00 Moscow time on April 19 and remain in effect until midnight on April 21, just one day after the Kremlin confirmed the end of a 30-day energy ceasefire.

At a summit in London on March 2, leaders from 18 pro-Ukraine nations pledged to boost support for Kyiv, increase European defense spending, and draft a joint peace plan to present to the United States.