Ukraine hit Russia’s largest and deepest refinery

Shafaq News- Moscow/ Kyiv

Ukraine launched one of its longest-range drone attacks since the beginning of the war, striking Russia’s largest oil refinery deep inside Siberia, while targeting key oil export infrastructure on the Baltic Sea, the Ukrainian military reported on Monday.

The drones struck the Omsk refinery, about 2,700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, sparking a major fire. The facility processed about 23 million metric tons of crude last year, or roughly 460,000 barrels per day.

Omsk regional governor Vitaly Khotsenko acknowledged the strike, noting that Russian air defenses intercepted most of the drones involved.

"There were no casualties and emergency services are currently working at the scene," Khotsenko wrote on the Russian messaging platform MAX. The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Ukraine’s military also disclosed overnight strikes on the Baltic Sea ports of Ust-Luga and Vysotsk, two of Russia’s major oil export terminals. Regional governors cited further attacks in the Kaluga and Yaroslavl regions.

Russia, meanwhile, launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Kyiv, killing at least 22 people and injuring 56 others, including seven children, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

The country’s Air Force revealed that a "serious shortage" of interceptor missiles prevented its forces from shooting down any of the 23 ballistic missiles fired at the capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his appeal for additional Western air defense systems following the attacks, urging NATO allies to take "strong decisions" and speed up deliveries.

Intelligence once again indicates that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike. This is typical of Putin: right after America’s Independence Day and before the NATO Summit in Ankara. Russia wants to bring more evil and kill people. Please stay safe and heed any air raid… pic.twitter.com/VExSG7ldZo — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 5, 2026

Pointing to Ukraine’s success in intercepting cruise missiles and drones, while remaining unable to stop ballistic missiles, he argued that Russia would continue striking residential areas as long as Patriot interceptor missiles "remain in our allies’ stockpiles."

"The United States and Europe have enough power to stop this terror," he added.

Several media reports have indicated that Zelenskyy is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, which opens in Turkiye, on Tuesday. Air defense systems are likely to top the agenda of the meeting.