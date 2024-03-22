Ukraine denies involvement in Moscow's deadly Crocus City Hall attack

Shafaq News/ An attack unfolded at Crocus City Hall just outside Moscow on Friday evening, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 people and leaving over 100 others wounded, according to Russia's Federal Security Service.

Up to five gunmen are reported to have been involved in the assaults, which have shocked the nation and prompted swift responses from law enforcement and emergency services, according to IFX.

Videos and photos depict the concert hall engulfed in flames, with gunmen seen firing from automatic weapons as panicked attendees scrambled for safety. Moscow's special forces, police, and firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the situation and provide aid to the wounded.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into the incident, treating it as a terrorist attack.

After the attack, Ukraine denied any involvement, emphasizing its ongoing conflict with Russia and distancing itself from the tragic events in Moscow.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, said, "Regarding the events in Moscow's Crocus City in the Russian suburbs, where a shooting took place just today, certain terrorist actions by unidentified persons. Let's make it clear: Ukraine absolutely has nothing to do with these events."

"Firstly, we are in a full-scale, full-fledged, large, intense war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. And everything will be decided on the battlefield." He added.

In turn, the White House also refuted any suggestion of Ukrainian responsibility, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said "there's no indication" that Ukraine was involved in the "terrible" attack.

"The images are just horrible and just hard to watch, and our thoughts obviously going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack," Kirby added.

The US Embassy in Moscow had previously issued a warning about potential extremist threats targeting large gatherings in the city. Still, Kirby clarified that this alert was unrelated to the attack at Crocus City Hall.