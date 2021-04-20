Report

US units patrol in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-04-20T11:45:44+0000
US units patrol in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News / U.S. military troops conducted on Tuesday a patrol in the northern countryside of Dirk, the northeastern of Syria.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that four Ground-units were involved in the patrol around the northern countryside of Dirk. The Patrol was conducted from the Rubaria agricultural airport, which is used by the Global Coalition as a helipad.

Almost daily US patrols are conducted in Dirk, especially south of the city to protect oil fields.

The U.S. military says its presence in Northeastern Syria is to preventing a resurgence of ISIS in Syria.

