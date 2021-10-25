Report

US suspends $700 million in aid after Sudan coup

Date: 2021-10-25T20:33:12+0000
US suspends $700 million in aid after Sudan coup

Shafaq News/ The Biden administration is suspending $700 million in emergency assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the full amount of the aid package had been put on “pause” pending a review of the developments in Khartoum. The money, which was direct financial support, was intended to help the country transition to a fully civilian government. Price said additional U.S. assistance could also be affected.

The administration condemned the military takeover and dissolution of a transitional civilian-led authority and demanded the release of all officials detained in the overnight coup, which led to the arrest of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Price said the administration was watching developments “very closely” and “will not hesitate” to hold those responsible for the coup to account.

