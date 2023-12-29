US ship shot down Houthi drone

Shafaq News / A United States Navy ship in the Red Sea shot down a ballistic missile and a drone on Thursday night, officials confirmed to ABC News.

The USS Mason shot down one drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Houthis -- an armed group backed by Iran -- into the Southern Red Sea, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Eighteen ships, mostly cargo ships, were in the area at the time; however, CENTCOM said there was no damage to any of the vessels and no reported injuries.

Thursday night's attack was the 22nd attempted attack by the Houthi rebels on international shipping since mid-October.

Due to the escalating crisis in the Red Sea, the U.S. recently announced it had launched an international task force for maritime security.

State Department officials said the Biden administration's initial goal was to bring together a broad array of international powers to rein in the Houthis, who control a significant amount of territory in Yemen.

Earlier this month, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder addressed the escalation of the attacks.

(ABC News)