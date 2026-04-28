US sets $10M bounty for Al-Qaeda leader in South Asia

US sets $10M bounty for Al-Qaeda leader in South Asia
2026-04-28T16:00:27+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States on Tuesday offered up to $10 million for information on Atef Yahya Ghouri, deputy leader of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, accusing him of directing operations against the United States.

In the past month, similar bounties have been offered for several figures designated by the United States as terrorists, including Abu Alaa Al-Walai, leader of the Iraqi armed group Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah Al-Awfiya Secretary-General Haydar Al-Gharawi, and Kataib Hezbollah leader Ahmad Al-Hamidawi.

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