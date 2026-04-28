US sets $10M bounty for Al-Qaeda leader in South Asia

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States on Tuesday offered up to $10 million for information on Atef Yahya Ghouri, deputy leader of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, accusing him of directing operations against the United States.

Have you seen this terrorist? If so, your information could be worth up to $10 million and relocation. pic.twitter.com/PkRCS0vZDU — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) April 28, 2026

In the past month, similar bounties have been offered for several figures designated by the United States as terrorists, including Abu Alaa Al-Walai, leader of the Iraqi armed group Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah Al-Awfiya Secretary-General Haydar Al-Gharawi, and Kataib Hezbollah leader Ahmad Al-Hamidawi.