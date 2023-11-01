US senator falsely claims that Hamas abducted 500 Americans

Shafaq News/ Senator Marsha Blackburn has claimed that at least 500 U.S. citizens were captured and kept hostages by Palestinians in the aftermath of al-Aqsa Flood, a Hamas large-scale operation that shook Israel on October 7.

A post, authored by Mario Nawfal, a social media user known for sharing sensationalist content on X, ignited a firestorm on the platform. It proclaimed, "JUST IN: The White House admitted Hamas is holding nearly 500 Americans hostage in Gaza. Via: U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee."

However, Nawfal's post lacked a direct link to Senator Blackburn's alleged statement. However, the post "The White House admitted Hamas is holding nearly 500 Americans hostage in Gaza" was found on her wall.

According to the latest figures released by the Israel Forces approximately 230 individuals from different nationalities are reported to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

The origin of Senator Blackburn's claim, specifically the number of 500 Americans allegedly held in Gaza, remains shrouded in ambiguity. It appears that the senator may have confused the number of Americans stranded in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict with those being held hostage.

On October 20, The Washington Post reported that roughly 500 Americans were indeed in Gaza; however, the report clarified that they were not being held as hostages but were unable to depart due to the ongoing Israeli military actions.

The White House attributed the difficulties faced by Americans in leaving Gaza to Hamas, asserting that the group was impeding their departure through the Rafah crossing into Egypt. Contrarily, some journalists have contested this assertion, suggesting that the delay in opening the border crossing may be attributed to Israel and Egypt.

Spencer Hurwitz, a spokesperson for Senator Blackburn, said, "Under 18 U.S. CODE § 1203, the some 500 Americans being held in Gaza are hostages. Plain and simple." However, the CBS News report referenced by Hurwitz did not classify these individuals as hostages but instead as "trapped," a designation more aligned with the actual situation.

CBS News reported that the U.S. government estimated between 500 and 600 Americans were among the 2.3 million people trapped in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade. While hundreds of Americans were evacuated from Israeli territories, the CBS report noted that only four hostages were released by Hamas.

Allegations that Hamas is actively obstructing the departure of individuals from Gaza remain uncertain. As reported by The Washington Post, no evidence suggests that Hamas is presently obstructing the Rafah crossing.