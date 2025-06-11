US protests: LA under curfew as troops mobilize

Shafaq News/ Cities across the US braced for new protests on Wednesday as President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown fueled nationwide unrest, with Los Angeles (LA) under curfew after five nights of disruption.

Initially sparked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, the demonstrations have evolved into a broader confrontation over civil liberties and federal power. In Los Angeles, peaceful marches have repeatedly unraveled into nighttime violence, prompting mass arrests and the deployment of over 4,000 National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered troop mobilization ahead of expected protests, warning that any violence would result in arrests. Demonstrators in Austin have already confronted police.

Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard and Marine units drew swift condemnation. LA Mayor Karen Bass argued the city could handle protests without federal intervention, noting most demonstrations had remained peaceful.

Still, looting and nighttime violence led Bass to impose a curfew over a one-square-mile area of downtown. Despite the restrictions, groups remained on the streets, leading to what police called “mass arrests.” At least 197 people were detained Tuesday alone.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called it a provocation, accusing the President of fueling chaos. California has filed lawsuits against the Trump administration and the Pentagon to block the troop presence. In response, Trump suggested Newsom should be arrested, intensifying the federal-state standoff.

Marines arrived in Seal Beach Tuesday, awaiting orders. While the Pentagon claims their role is to protect federal facilities, civil rights groups warn of constitutional overreach.

Addressing troops at Fort Bragg, Trump framed the unrest as a threat to national security. “What you're witnessing in California is a full-blown assault on peace, on public order and on national sovereignty, carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags,” he declared, vowing to “liberate Los Angeles.” His remarks drew immediate backlash from Democrats and rights groups, who accused the White House of militarizing a domestic crisis.

Meanwhile, ICE has escalated enforcement, detaining around 2,000 people daily. Photos showing troops assisting agents during raids have fueled public outrage.

Protests have now spread to New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. In Chicago, demonstrators climbed the Picasso sculpture in Daley Plaza, openly defying authorities while demanding the abolition of ICE.