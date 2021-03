Shafaq News / The US forces Patrols roamed in the Derik villages, in the far north-east of Syria.

The four-vehicle patrol marched to Ain Diwar town in the far north of countryside of Derik without aerial support. The US soldiers brimmed of the patrol and chatted with the citizens before heading back to their base.

The US patrol came only a few hours after the Russian police routine patrol in the northern countryside of Derik.