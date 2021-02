Shafaq News / The US forces Patrols roamed in the Derik villages, in the far north-east of Syria.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the patrol set off from Derik and headed to the city's eastern villages via Derik-Zahiriya road.

He pointed out that the patrol consisted of four armored vehicles.

On February 10, the US forces conducted their patrols in the southern villages of the city of Derik in the oil regions.