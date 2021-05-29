Report

US patrol roams the northern countryside of Derik near the Turkish borders

Category: World

Date: 2021-05-29T11:26:49+0000
Shafaq News/ For the first time in ten days, the US patrol on Saturday toured the northern countryside of the city of Derik in the far north-east of Syria, near the borders with Turkey.

A local source in the border village of Ain Diwar told Shafaq News Agency, "the US forces fielded a patrol in the outskirts of Ain diwar and headed to Kurdish villages adjacent to the Tigris river, the Upper Mazra, the lower Mazra, and Deir Dajla."

The source said that the patrol consisted of four armored vehicles and two helicopters.

The US forces conducted their last patrol in May 18 in the northern countryside of Derik.

