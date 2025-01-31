US-led Coalition sends heavy weapons to Syria

Shafaq News/ The US-led coalition deployed significant military reinforcements including heavy weaponry to multiple bases in Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday.

According to an article by SOHR, “A cargo plane of the International Coalition carrying military and logistical supplies and weapons landed in Kharab Al-Jair base in Rumaylan countryside in northern Al-Hasakah.”

The article detailed that a convoy of 60 trucks carrying large armored vehicles, heavy weapons, artillery, military vehicles, sealed containers, and fuel tankers entered Syria via a land route, according to the observatory.

“Other 20 trucks carrying military and logistical supplies, as well as fuel trucks, arrived in Qasrek base,” SOHR revealed.

On January 28, a coalition cargo plane also landed at the Al-Shaddadi base in southern Hasakah province, delivering further military and logistical supplies.

Notably, the US operates nine bases in Syria, including one in Al-Tanf in eastern Homs province, two in Deir ez-Zor province, and six in Hasakah province.

Previously, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that, since early December, cargo planes have regularly delivered advanced military equipment, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

The monitor also noted that tensions in northern Syria continue to escalate, “as Coalition forces reinforce their presence at key bases, particularly the Koniko gas facility and the Al-Omar oil field [in Deir ez-Zor].”

The report added that these deployments are part of ongoing military operations aimed at securing the region and countering potential threats from ISIS sleeper cells.