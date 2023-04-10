US-led coalition targeted by missile attack in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News / The US Central Command confirmed on Monday that the coalition forces were targeted by an "ineffective" missile attack at the Conoco support site in northeastern Syria.

According to a statement by the US Central Command, "at 10:05 am Eastern Standard Time (approximately 5:05 pm local time in Syria), a missile landed near the coalition site, and an additional missile was found at the attack launch point."

The Command also stated that the attack did not result in any injuries or damage to the base or coalition property.

Earlier in the day, the defense of the US-led coalition, based in the Conoco gas field in Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria, shot down a drone believed to be affiliated with Iran-backed factions.

Recent weeks have witnessed mutual targeting between Iran-backed factions and coalition forces in eastern Syria, amidst a state of alert.