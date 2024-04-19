Iraqi PM: time for US-Led coalition in Iraq has ended

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Friday that said the justifications for the presence of the US-led anti-ISIS international coalition in Iraq have "ended."

His remarks came during a speech to a gathering of Iraqi diaspora in Michigan, USA, early Friday morning (Baghdad time).

Al-Sudani said in his speech, "the government today represents all components, based on a broad political coalition, and the people's program is reflected in their optimism and relief, which was accompanied by security and political stability. These factors have pushed us to move forward, provide services, and move within a new economic and investment policy, along with essential economic reforms."

The Prime Minister referred to the "government's balanced policy towards regional events and the repercussions of the war in Gaza, which Iraq had previously warned about its repercussions," adding that "the government has adopted a foreign policy characterized by balance to make Iraq a hub for security, according to the principle of interlacing interests and economic partnerships. This is why the development road project came to reinforce stability in Iraq."

Al-Sudani also stressed that "Iraq is on the road to recovery and has taken its leading position as a magnet for companies, which represents a guarantee for the stability of the region. Victory over ISIS was achieved with the sacrifices of its sons and the help of the international community and friends under the banner of the international coalition, the justifications for whose existence have ended today," noting that "work is underway to move the relationship with the coalition countries to broader stations beyond security cooperation."

The Prime Minister, according to his media office, revealed the content of the meetings with US officials and company representatives, which resulted in cooperation with US companies in investment opportunities that were presented to them in the oil, gas, and petrochemicals sectors.