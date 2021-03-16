Report

US forces conduct two patrols in northeastern Syria

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-16T14:36:33+0000
Shafaq News / The US forces Patrols roamed in the southern countryside of Rmaylan, in the far north-east of Syria.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that a US patrol set off from Rmaylan and headed to Tal al-Arab village in the southern countryside of Rmaylan before heading back to its base.

He pointed out that the patrol consisted of four armored vehicles with no aerial coverage.

The correspondent added that a second four-vehicle patrol, supported by two helicopters, roamed in the southern countryside of Derik.

Yesterday, Monday, the US forces conducted a patrol in the northern villages of the city of Derik, few hours after the Russian patrol there.

