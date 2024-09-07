US destroys Houthi drone and vehicle in Yemen, citing “threat to US and coalition forces”

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) announced the destruction of a Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle and a support vehicle in Yemen, in the past 24 hours.

CENTCOM stated, “It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.”

“This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels,” it added.

Since mid-November 2023, the Houthis have been launching frequent drone and missile attacks on international commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under Israeli attack since October 7. This conflict has resulted in over 40,000 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children.

The Houthi campaign has resulted in the seizure of one vessel, the sinking of two others, and the deaths of four sailors. A US-led coalition has intercepted other attempted attacks or has failed to reach their targets.