Shafaq News- Tehran

A US official on Monday denied reports that American forces had attacked the Konarak naval base in southeastern Iran, following claims by Iranian media that the base had been targeted in a US strike.

Iran's Fars News Agency reported that US forces fired two light projectiles Monday at a 35mm anti-aircraft gun inside the base, located in Sistan and Baluchestan province. According to the agency, two Iranian soldiers were wounded in the alleged attack, although a separate account reported that two soldiers had been killed.

Meanwhile, Iranian news website Gooya News reported that US Navy fighter jets had targeted naval positions belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Konarak.

The website claimed that the operation was carried out in response to an Iranian attempt to target a US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the northern Arabian Sea. It further reported that F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets launched from the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier had participated in the alleged strike, suggesting that further airstrikes were possible.

Located on the Gulf of Oman, the Konarak base is part of a strategically important coastal military complex in Sistan and Baluchestan province that houses Iranian naval facilities.