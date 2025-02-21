US bans its government employees in Israel from using public transportation

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the US Embassy Jerusalem warned US government employees and their families to avoid using public transportation in Israel for the next two weeks.

The embassy stated, “Following the February 20 explosions on public buses, and out of an abundance of caution, the US Embassy is temporarily prohibiting US government employees and their family members from using public buses and the light rail across Israel for 14 days.”

“The security environment is complex and can change quickly.”

On Thursday, three buses exploded in Bat Yam, Tel Aviv, in what Israel described as an “attempted bombing attack,” though no casualties were reported. The Israeli Security Agency, Shin Bet, later arrested two Israeli citizens suspected of involvement in the assault.