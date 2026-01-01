Airstrikes kill 29 Al-Qaeda-linked militants in southern Somalia

Shafaq News– Mogadishu

Somali airstrikes killed 29 Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab militants in the Middle Shabelle region of southern Somalia, destroying vehicles and weapons, the Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday.

According to a statement, the army conducted the attack “in coordination with international partners” and targeted sites used to prepare attacks against civilians.

Somali forces will continue their operations “to sustain counter-terrorism operations until lasting peace and stability are secured across the country,” the ministry said.

Al-Shabaab has waged an armed insurgency in Somalia for more than 15 years. The group regained control of dozens of towns and villages last year, reversing gains made by the government during its 2022–2023 military campaign. Its presence has persisted despite the deployment of more than 10,000 troops under the African Union Mission in Somalia.