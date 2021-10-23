A U.S. airstrike in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader
Category: World
Date: 2021-10-23T06:48:44+0000
Shafaq News/ A U.S. airstrike in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar.
“We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft.” a U.S. Central Command Spokesperson Maj. John Rigsbee said.
“Al-Qaeda continues to present a threat to America and our allies. Al-Qaeda uses Syria as a safe haven to rebuild, coordinate with external affiliates, and plan external operations. Al-Qaeda also uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq, and beyond. The removal of this al-Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians.” He added.
“The U.S. will continue to target members of al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations who intend to harm the U.S. homeland.” He concluded.