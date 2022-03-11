US approves $14 billion aid for Ukraine

Shafaq News / The Senate passed a $1.5 trillion funding bill Thursday night to keep the government running through September and bolster both humanitarian and military efforts in Ukraine.

The legislation will head to President Joe Biden for his signature. The House passed it on Wednesday.

The Senate approved the funding bill in a 68-31 vote.

Congress had to approve a spending bill by Friday to prevent a government shutdown. Lapses in funding can lead to furloughs of federal workers, hinder the economy and force the government to scale back services.

Lawmakers passed a full-year spending bill after keeping the lights on for months through temporary continuing resolutions, which fund the government at existing levels.

The bill passed Thursday includes $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine as the country enters its third week of fighting off a Russian invasion. The money will go toward helping the Ukrainians displaced by the Russian assault, including the more than 2 million people who have fled the country.

It will also fund the deployment of military equipment and troops to Europe.

(CNBC)