US and Egypt to host Bright Star 2025 military exercise with 43 nations

Shafaq News – Cairo

The US military announced it will join the Egyptian Armed Forces and other partner nations in Bright Star 2025, scheduled to take place at Mohamed Naguib Military Base in western Egypt from August 28 to September 10.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X that the exercise reflects the strategic security partnership between Cairo and Washington, calling it a “historic alliance” central to counterterrorism, regional stability, and efforts to combat violent extremism.

The Egyptian Army confirmed that this year’s edition will be the 19th since the exercise was first launched in 1980. Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Gharib Abdel Hafez said Bright Star 2025 will include 43 nations, with 13 countries actively contributing more than 7,900 troops, while 30 others will attend as observers.

First held after Egypt’s Camp David Accords, Bright Star started as a bilateral drill between the US and Egypt before expanding into a multinational exercise in the mid-1980s. Today, it is considered one of the largest recurring military exercises in the Middle East, designed to enhance interoperability among allied forces and strengthen joint readiness.