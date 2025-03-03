Iraq, France at sea: Joint naval drills boost military ties

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Navy conducted a joint naval exercise with the French Naval Forces in Iraq’s territorial waters on Monday, as part of efforts to enhance military cooperation and exchange maritime expertise, the Iraqi Navy said in a statement.

The French military ship Seine arrived at Iraq’s Umm Qasr Naval Base in Basra province on Saturday, as part of ongoing military collaboration between the two countries.

The exercise involved the Iraqi patrol boat P-310, from the Second Patrol Boat Battalion of the First Naval Brigade, alongside the French vessel SEINE, the statement said. “It focused on improving operational skills and strengthening coordination between the two sides in carrying out naval missions.”

The commander of the French vessel praised the "combat readiness of the Iraqi naval forces and the high-level skills of their personnel in protecting territorial waters," emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation between the two navies.