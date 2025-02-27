US, UN welcome Öcalan’s call: a significant development

Shafaq News/ On Thursady evening, the White House welcomed the call by Abdullah Öcalan, leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), for his group to lay down arms and disband.

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes described the call as "a significant development," expressing hope that it "will help ease Turkish allies' concerns regarding US partners in the fight against ISIS in northeastern Syria." Hughes further added that the US believes this move could contribute to peace in "this troubled region."

in turn, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed support for Öcalan’s call. During a press conference, his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, described the call as an "important development" that represents "a glimmer of hope that could lead to a resolution of the long-standing conflict."

Öcalan, in his historic announcement, urged his group to lay down its arms and disband, stating, "Hold your congress and make a decision... all groups must lay down their weapons, and the PKK must disband."

The historic announcement was made in Istanbul and was followed by a visit from lawmakers of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), who had visited Öcalan in prison earlier on Thursday.