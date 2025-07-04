US Trump marks July 4 signing Big Beautiful Bill

Shafaq News - Washington

US President Donald Trump signed on Friday a sweeping legislative package dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” describing it as the most comprehensive policy achievement of his presidency.

During the ceremony, Trump called the event a declaration of victory, noting that the legislation will also fund the construction of the new air defense system, the “Golden Dome,” designed to shield the United States from future threats.

He also claimed the destruction of Iran’s nuclear program. “Our pilots carried out one of the most successful strikes in American history,” he said, affirming that the US has restored its global standing.

The legislation consolidates several of President Trump’s key second-term priorities into a single measure. It passed Congress with narrow Republican majorities; in the Senate, Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote as three Republican senators opposed the bill. The law enacts the largest federal tax cuts in US history, injects billions into military and immigration enforcement, and significantly scales back Medicaid and other welfare programs.

However, critics warn of its potential to increase the national debt and reduce healthcare access for millions.