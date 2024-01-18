US Secretary of State Forced to Change Aircraft in Return from Davos

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken encountered travel woes after his plane faced a critical failure linked to an oxygen leak, prompting a change of aircraft during his return from the Davos summit.

Blinken and his delegation had initially boarded a modified Boeing 737 jet in Zurich on Wednesday, following a day and a half of engagements at the global summit in Davos. The plane encountered the issue after boarding, leading to the party's deplaning, as reported by the traveling press.

A new, smaller aircraft is being dispatched for Blinken. At the same time, several traveling party members are expected to return to Washington through commercial means, according to reports from the traveling press.